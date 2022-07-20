Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 21, 2022 : DHR, T, PM, UNP, MMC, BX, IQV, FCX, DOW, TRV, NUE, DHI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 4.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 24.81 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 33.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 8.32 vs. an industry ratio of -10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 21.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 16.68 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 4.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 18.80 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 6.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 22.51 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 79.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 17.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 13.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IQV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 23.31 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 3.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 8.33 vs. an industry ratio of -43.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dow Inc. (DOW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 21.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 6.43 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 38.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 11.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $9.01. This value represents a 78.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NUE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 3.50 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $4.51. This value represents a 47.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 4.33 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





