Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 21, 2020 : KO, PM, LMT, PLD, NVS, PCAR, SYF, CBSH, SBNY, CMA, NEOG, GPK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/21/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 36.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 26.16 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 25.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 15.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.71. This value represents a 14.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 15.32 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 26.56 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novartis AG (NVS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NVS is 15.63 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 82.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 28.07 vs. an industry ratio of -248.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synchrony Financial (SYF) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 95.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SYF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -25.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 15.79 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 41.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBSH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 23.04 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Signature Bank (SBNY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 16.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SBNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -14.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SBNY is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 89.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 30.90 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 70.29 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 20.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GPK is 14.83 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.





