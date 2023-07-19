Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 20, 2023 : JNJ, ABT, PM, TSM, MMC, BX, FCX, TFC, DHI, TRV, NEM, GPC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 0.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 14.94 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 24.36 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 15.89 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 30.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 19.72 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 12.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 24.69 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 38.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 25.51 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 51.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 26.24 vs. an industry ratio of 95.80.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 18.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 8.67 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 39.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 11.44 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 11.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 19.73 vs. an industry ratio of -17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





