Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 20, 2022 : ASML, ABT, ELV, BIIB, MTB, BKR, NDAQ, NTRS, MKTX, CMA, LAD, BMI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.52. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 89.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 27.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 8.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 22.53 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $7.72. This value represents a 9.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 16.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biogen Inc. (BIIB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 27 analysts that follow the stock is $4.10. This value represents a 27.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BIIB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 13.78 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 10.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 23.82 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 0.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDAQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 19.79 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTRS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 13.27 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 3.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MKTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MKTX is 39.08 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 23.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 9.34 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $12.22. This value represents a 9.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LAD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LAD is 5.95 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMI is 37.03 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.