Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 20, 2020 : HAL, LII, MAN, ONB, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/20/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 131.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is -654.50 vs. an industry ratio of -29.70.



Lennox International, Inc. (LII) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 30.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LII is 31.53 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ManpowerGroup (MAN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 96.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MAN is 26.04 vs. an industry ratio of 59.90.



Old National Bancorp (ONB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 37.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ONB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ONB is 11.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 15.69 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





