Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2023 : ASML, GS, ELV, USB, BKR, HAL, NDAQ, MTB, NTRS, CFG, ALLY, FHN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.97. This value represents a 31.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 36.91 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.25. This value represents a 57.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -36.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 12.71 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $8.82. This value represents a 9.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 13.34 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 3.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 7.96 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 23.10 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Halliburton Company (HAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 53.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 12.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 5.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NDAQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 18.92 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.11. This value represents a 32.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 8.16 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 12.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 11.22 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 12.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CFG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 6.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 46.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 7.82 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 8.26 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.





