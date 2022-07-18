Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2022 : JNJ, LMT, TFC, HAL, NVS, CFG, SBNY, ALLY, HAS, MAN, SI, CATC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 3.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 17.49 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $6.29. This value represents a 11.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 14.90 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 24.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 9.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Halliburton Company (HAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 73.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novartis AG (NVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 7.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NVS is 13.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 30.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 7.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Signature Bank (SBNY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $5.05. This value represents a 41.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBNY is 8.69 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 18.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 4.53 vs. an industry ratio of -4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 16.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HAS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HAS is 15.26 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



ManpowerGroup (MAN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 15.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MAN is 8.53 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 3.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SI is 14.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 4.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CATC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CATC is 10.63 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





