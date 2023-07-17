Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 18, 2023 : BAC, MS, PLD, LMT, SCHW, PNC, BK, NVS, SYF, MBWM, CATC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 15.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 8.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 20.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 14.66 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 50.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 23.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.43. This value represents a 1.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 17.33 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 24.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 18.17 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 3.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 9.22 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 6.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 8.97 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novartis AG (NVS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 7.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVS is 14.73 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 24.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SYF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 7.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 6.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 37.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CATC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -16.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CATC is 11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.