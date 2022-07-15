Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 18, 2022 : BAC, SCHW, GS, PLD, SYF, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 25.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 9.16 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SCHW had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 15.73 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.99. This value represents a 53.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



ProLogis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 10.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 22.89 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 30.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 5.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 2.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GNTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.





