Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2020 : BLK, ERIC, STT, KSU, CFG, RF, ALLY, ALV, FHN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/17/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $6.90. This value represents a 7.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 20.49 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Ericsson (ERIC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 18.96 vs. an industry ratio of 34.70.



State Street Corporation (STT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 12.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 10.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Kansas City Southern (KSU) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 29.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KSU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KSU is 23.23 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 82.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CFG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 18.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 82.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -21.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 15.55 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 65.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -163.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 28.09 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.41. This value represents a 202.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 26.67 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FHN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -77.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 10.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.





