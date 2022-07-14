Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 15, 2022 : UNH, WFC, BLK, C, PGR, USB, PNC, BK, STT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.24. This value represents a 11.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 23.06 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 44.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 9.89 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $8.33. This value represents a 16.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 16.56 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 41.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 6.67 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 39.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 26.15 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 16.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. USB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 10.25 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 30.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 10.81 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 0.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 9.53 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 10.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.





