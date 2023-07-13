Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 14, 2023 : JPM, UNH, WFC, BLK, C, STT, ERIC, VIST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.64. This value represents a 31.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 10.24 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.03. This value represents a 8.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 18.22 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 55.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 9.22 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.46. This value represents a 14.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 21.10 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 43.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. C missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 8.23 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 7.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 9.85 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 64.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ERIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 14.46 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 17.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VIST is 5.90 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





