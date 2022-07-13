Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 14, 2022 : JPM, MS, TSM, CTAS, FRC, ERIC, CAG, OGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 24.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 17.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 11.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 58.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 13.43 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 8.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 33.61 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 5.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FRC is 17.79 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 9.92 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 18.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 15.15 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is -10.70 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.





