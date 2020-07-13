Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 14, 2020 : JPM, C, WFC, FAST, FRC, DAL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/14/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 51.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -54.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 18.55 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 69.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 16.20 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 105.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 46.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fastenal Company (FAST) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 31.87 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FRC is 20.89 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-4.06. This value represents a 272.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is -3.57 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.





