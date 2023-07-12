Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 13, 2023 : PEP, PGR, CTAS, FAST, DAL, CAG, WIT, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 4.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 25.24 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 4.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 26.02 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 13.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 38.41 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 29.78 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 68.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 7.80 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 12.04 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Wipro Limited (WIT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 16.79 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 19.73 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.