Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 12, 2023 : ANGO

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -192.40 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50.





