Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 12, 2023 : ANGO

July 11, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -192.40 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50.

