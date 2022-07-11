Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 12, 2022 : PEP, ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 25.89 vs. an industry ratio of -95.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANGO and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.