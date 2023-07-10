News & Insights

Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 11, 2023 : BYRN

July 10, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is -81.83 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90.

