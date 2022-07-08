Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 11, 2022 : GBX, AZZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 2.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GBX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 280%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 17.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.





