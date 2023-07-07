Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 10, 2023 : HELE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 23.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HELE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 14.10 vs. an industry ratio of 43.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.