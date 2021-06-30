Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 1, 2021 : WBA, MKC, AYI, SMPL, LNN, AFMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 33.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -24.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 11.13 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 13.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 29.21 vs. an industry ratio of 131.70.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 16.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 22.19 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 38.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 33.96 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 31.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -35.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 47.06 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Affimed N.V. (AFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AFMD is -25.12 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50.





