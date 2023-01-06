Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 9, 2023 : CMC, AYI, TLRY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 22.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 7.09 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 0.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 13.50 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TLRY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TLRY is -11.31 vs. an industry ratio of -21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





