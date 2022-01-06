Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 7, 2022 : AYI, GBX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 20.23 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 146.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GBX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -275%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 21.63 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





