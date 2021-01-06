Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 7, 2021 : STZ, WBA, CAG, LW, HELE, AYI, BBBY, LNN, SCHN, ANGO, REVG, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/07/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 12.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 22.69 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 25.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 8.59 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 15.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 14.11 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 34.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 32.64 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 5.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HELE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.74%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 20.78 vs. an industry ratio of -19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 16.79 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 155.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BBBY is -32.93 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 2.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LNN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 41.29 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 329.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHN is 18.69 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ANGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is 1553.00 vs. an industry ratio of 133.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 160.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is -906.00 vs. an industry ratio of -16.90.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 61.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 30.47 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20.





