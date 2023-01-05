Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 6, 2023 : GBX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 46.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GBX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -86.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 12.54 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.