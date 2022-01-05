Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 6, 2022 : WBA, STZ, CAG, LW, HELE, LNN, BBBY, SCHN, ANGO, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 10.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 12.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters STZ had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -14.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 25.80 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 16.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 13.85 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 41.64 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 23.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HELE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.73%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 25.05 vs. an industry ratio of 44.90.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 61.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -35.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 29.13 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBBY is 19.72 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 185.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SCHN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHN is 8.75 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANGO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is 1454.50 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 14.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





