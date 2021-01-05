Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 6, 2021 : RPM, MSM, UNF, SMPL, GBX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/06/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. RPM reported earnings of $0.76 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 31.58%. In the past year RPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 21.54 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. MSM reported earnings of $1.21 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -11.57%. In the past year MSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 17.80 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. UNF reported earnings of $2.52 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.UNF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 29.91 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. SMPL reported earnings of $0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -9.09%. In the past year SMPL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 31.61 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. GBX reported earnings of $0.3 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -113.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 41.19 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





