Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 5, 2023 : STZ, WBA, CAG, RPM, LW, MSM, SMPL, NEOG, HELE, LNN, SCHN, ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 7.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 20.80 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 32.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 8.25 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 3.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 39.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 21.36 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 48.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 28.80 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 17.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 13.45 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 9.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 23.87 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 82.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 25.86 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 34.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HELE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 14.50 vs. an industry ratio of 33.50.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 10.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 22.73 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 128.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCHN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHN is 33.61 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ANGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is 1337.00 vs. an industry ratio of 33.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





