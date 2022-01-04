Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 5, 2022 : RPM, SMPL, UNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 18.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 26.37 vs. an industry ratio of 37.60.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 20.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 29.43 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 2.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 27.56 vs. an industry ratio of 33.20.





