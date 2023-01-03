Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 4, 2023 : UNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 2.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 26.66 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.