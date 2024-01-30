Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 31, 2024 : MA, TMO, BA, ADP, BSX, PSX, ROP, HES, ODFL, NVO, OTIS, ROK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/31/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.08. This value represents a 16.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 36.20 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.64. This value represents a 4.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 25.92 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 58.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -34.26 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 26.01 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 30.50 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 40.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 9.21 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.33. This value represents a 10.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 33.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hess Corporation (HES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 19.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HES is 28.36 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 2.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ODFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ODFL is 35.53 vs. an industry ratio of 48.60.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 60.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVO is 40.83 vs. an industry ratio of 30.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OTIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 25.38 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 6.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ROK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 23.71 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20.





