Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 31, 2023 : XOM, PFE, MCD, CAT, UPS, UBS, MPC, MCO, GM, PSX, MSCI, SYY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.32. This value represents a 61.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 8.27 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 3.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 6.77 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 9.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 27.38 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.95. This value represents a 46.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 18.98 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.58. This value represents a 0.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 14.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 2.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 9.97 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.54. This value represents a 326.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 5.29 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 39.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 38.09 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 5.34 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.34. This value represents a 47.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 5.59 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



MSCI Inc (MSCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.71. This value represents a 7.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 45.89 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sysco Corporation (SYY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 43.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 18.81 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.