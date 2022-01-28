Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 31, 2022 : LHX, TT, OTIS, FFWM, AKTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/31/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.25. This value represents a 3.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 16.74 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 27.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 27.97 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 3.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OTIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 27.81 vs. an industry ratio of -5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FFWM is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AKTS is -5.83 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.





