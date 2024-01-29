News & Insights

Earnings
CVLT

Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 30, 2024 : CVLT, JBLU, HOPE, MBUU, CAC, CATC, AOS, DHR, GLW, GM, HCA, HP

January 29, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. CVLT reported earnings of $0.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 88.24%.JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. JBLU reported earnings of $0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -227.27%.Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. HOPE reported earnings of $0.43 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -34.88%.Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. MBUU reported earnings of $1.78 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -74.16%.Camden National Corporation (CAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. CAC reported earnings of $1.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -19.05%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. CATC reported earnings of $1.92 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -52.08%.A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. AOS reported earnings of $0.86 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.47%.Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. DHR reported earnings of $2.87 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -34.15%.Corning Incorporated (GLW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. GLW reported earnings of $0.47 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -14.89%.General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. GM reported earnings of $2.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -49.06%.HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.02. HCA reported earnings of $4.64 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 8.19%.Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. HP reported earnings of $1.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -38.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings

Stocks mentioned

CVLT
JBLU
HOPE
MBUU
CAC
CATC
AOS
DHR
GLW
GM
HCA
H

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.