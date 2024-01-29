Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 30, 2024 : CVLT, JBLU, HOPE, MBUU, CAC, CATC, AOS, DHR, GLW, GM, HCA, HP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. CVLT reported earnings of $0.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 88.24%.JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. JBLU reported earnings of $0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -227.27%.Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. HOPE reported earnings of $0.43 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -34.88%.Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. MBUU reported earnings of $1.78 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -74.16%.Camden National Corporation (CAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. CAC reported earnings of $1.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -19.05%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. CATC reported earnings of $1.92 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -52.08%.A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. AOS reported earnings of $0.86 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.47%.Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. DHR reported earnings of $2.87 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -34.15%.Corning Incorporated (GLW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. GLW reported earnings of $0.47 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -14.89%.General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. GM reported earnings of $2.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -49.06%.HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.02. HCA reported earnings of $4.64 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 8.19%.Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. HP reported earnings of $1.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -38.74%.

