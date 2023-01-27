Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 30, 2023 : BEN, SOFI, ARLP, PHG, LICY, CAJ, SBT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BEN is 12.57 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOFI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SOFI is -13.28 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 252.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 4.87 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 90.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PHG is 27.24 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LICY is -18.69 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10.



Canon, Inc. (CAJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The office automation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 10.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAJ is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40.



Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SBT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 1/13/2023 short interest update, increased 137.20% from previous report on 12/30/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBT is 52.17 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





