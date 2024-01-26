Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 29, 2024 : BEN, SOFI, ARLP, PPBI, STRA, PHG, BMRC, BSVN, PROV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BEN is 10.90 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SOFI is -54.64 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 30.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 4.37 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.



Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PPBI is 12.32 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 75.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STRA is 28.35 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 2.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PHG is 16.28 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 60.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 13.72 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 108.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BSVN is 8.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 24.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PROV is 13.81 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





