Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 29, 2021 : LLY, CVX, HON, CHTR, CAT, CL, ROP, ERIC, LHX, JCI, PSX, LYB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/29/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 35.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 27.42 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 93.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -70.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 2205.00 vs. an industry ratio of 114.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 2.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 28.36 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.93. This value represents a 46.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -27.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 43.12 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 44.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 33.20 vs. an industry ratio of -25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 4.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 25.58 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.49. This value represents a 2.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 33.20 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ericsson (ERIC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ERIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 22.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.07. This value represents a 7.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 15.51 vs. an industry ratio of 40.10.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year JCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JCI is 19.67 vs. an industry ratio of -31.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.09. This value represents a 170.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 98.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is -87.90 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 31.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -15.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 19.69 vs. an industry ratio of 41.20.





