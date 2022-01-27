Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 28, 2022 : CVX, CAT, CHTR, CL, PSX, LYB, WY, VFC, SYF, CHD, BAH, ALV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 31100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 15.67 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 4.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 20.72 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $6.91. This value represents a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 24.57 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 2.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 25.36 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 266.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 18.13 vs. an industry ratio of -37.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.96. This value represents a 80.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LYB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -9.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 5.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 11.23 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



V.F. Corporation (VFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 30.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VFC is 20.98 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 18.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 6.49 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 9.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CHD is 33.32 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 6.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 19.81 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 46.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ALV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -28.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 20.36 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





