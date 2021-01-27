Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 28, 2021 : MA, CMCSA, DHR, MCD, MO, SHW, MMC, NOC, DOW, TROW, XEL, MSCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/28/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 22.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 52.02 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 37.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 19.72 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 43.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 38.61 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 11.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 35.02 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 0.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 9.64 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.85. This value represents a 13.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 29.77 vs. an industry ratio of 35.40.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 4.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 22.66 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.70. This value represents a 1.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 12.90 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dow Inc. (DOW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 36.67 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 32.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TROW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TROW is 17.21 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 1.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for XEL is 23.59 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSCI Inc (MSCI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 18.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 51.54 vs. an industry ratio of 73.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.