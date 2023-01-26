Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 27, 2023 : CVX, AXP, HCA, CL, CHTR, ROP, BAH, ALV, GNTX, BMI, FHB, FBP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.16. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 9.45 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 15.74 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.79. This value represents a 8.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 14.96 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 3.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 25.51 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $8.03. This value represents a 10.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 13.02 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.77. This value represents a 1.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 31.44 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 21.83 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 18.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 20.28 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 8.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GNTX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 20.83 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 1.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMI is 50.85 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FHB is 12.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First BanCorp. (FBP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 13.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FBP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FBP is 8.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.