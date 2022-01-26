Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 27, 2022 : MA, CMCSA, DHR, MCD, MO, MMC, SHW, BX, HCA, NOC, DOW, MSCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 33.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 40.96 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 30.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 15.52 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 20.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 27.51 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 35.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 26.64 vs. an industry ratio of -72.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 10.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 10.83 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 12.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 25.55 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 20.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 36.06 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 18.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 25.05 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.55. This value represents a 10.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 13.40 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.95. This value represents a 9.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 15.76 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dow Inc. (DOW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 151.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 6.48 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



MSCI Inc (MSCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 49.49 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.