Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 27, 2021 : T, ABT, BA, ANTM, ADP, NSC, PGR, GD, BX, TEL, APH, VFC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/27/2021.



AT&T Inc. (T) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 17.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 9.18 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 43.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 32.13 vs. an industry ratio of 60.70.



Boeing Company (BA) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 23.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -20.94 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 33.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ANTM is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 15.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 29.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 2.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 27.03 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 7.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 12.47 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.55. This value represents a 1.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 13.85 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 29.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 26.52 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 6.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 23.91 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 3.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 36.69 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



V.F. Corporation (VFC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 29.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VFC is 61.46 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





