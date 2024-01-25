Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 26, 2024 : AXP, CL, NSC, FCNCA, BAH, ALV, GNTX, BMI, FHB, BKU, STEL, DCOM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 28.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 16.55 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 10.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 24.95 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.90. This value represents a 15.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NSC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 20.06 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $48.49. This value represents a 131.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FCNCA is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 5.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 25.68 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.20. This value represents a 74.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 16.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 17.78 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMI is 48.45 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 27.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FHB is 11.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BankUnited, Inc. (BKU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 12.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BKU is 10.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 1300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STEL is 10.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 51.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DCOM is 9.46 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.





