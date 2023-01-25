Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 26, 2023 : MA, CMCSA, MMC, NOC, SHW, BX, VLO, ADM, DOW, NUE, XEL, ROK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 8.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 35.95 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 11.04 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 2.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 25.59 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.60. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 18.63 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 37.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 28.70 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 43.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.45. This value represents a 201.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 5.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 9.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADM is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.



Dow Inc. (DOW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 73.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 9.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.18. This value represents a 47.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NUE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 5.47 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 18.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XEL is 21.63 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 15.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -26.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 26.03 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





