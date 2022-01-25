Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 26, 2022 : ABT, T, BA, ANTM, ADP, NSC, PGR, FCX, GD, TEL, KMB, APH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 18.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ABT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 24.42 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 1.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year T has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 7.82 vs. an industry ratio of 45.40.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 99.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -120.12 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00.



Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $5.11. This value represents a 101.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ANTM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ANTM is 17.32 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 7.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 32.24 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 15.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 23.03 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 45.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 30.78 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 152.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 12.77 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.37. This value represents a 3.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 17.96 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 10.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 21.66 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 24.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 23.06 vs. an industry ratio of -17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 32.10 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





