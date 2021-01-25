Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 26, 2021 : JNJ, VZ, NEE, RTX, AXP, MMM, GE, LMT, PLD, FCX, PCAR, ROK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/26/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 3.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 20.49 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 2.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 11.85 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 36.61 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 63.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 22.60 vs. an industry ratio of 38.30.



American Express Company (AXP) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 37.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 26.12 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 12.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MMM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 19.75 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



General Electric Company (GE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 61.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 277.75 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.38. This value represents a 20.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 13.69 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ProLogis, Inc. (PLD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 26.85 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 1800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 54.45 vs. an industry ratio of -8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 20.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PCAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -14.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 26.15 vs. an industry ratio of 47.50.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 9.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ROK is 30.75 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.





