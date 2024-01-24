Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 25, 2024 : CMCSA, UNP, NEE, MMC, BX, SHW, NOC, HUM, VLO, DOW, XEL, LUV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 2.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 11.18 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 4.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 23.69 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 3.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 18.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 8.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 25.17 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 7.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 31.15 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 29.66 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.75. This value represents a 23.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 20.56 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 12.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 15.62 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. This value represents a 65.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 5.32 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Dow Inc. (DOW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 10.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DOW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -19.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 24.17 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 23.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters XEL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XEL is 17.62 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 128.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LUV is 22.88 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





