Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 25, 2023 : ASML, ABT, NEE, T, BA, ELV, ADP, PGR, USB, FCX, GD, NSC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.62. This value represents a 7.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 46.21 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 31.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 21.88 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 19.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 28.61 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 25.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 7.23 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 103.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -23.65 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $5.21. This value represents a 1.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 16.47 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 17.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 29.67 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 41.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 31.39 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 3.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. USB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 19.54 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.53. This value represents a 4.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 19.15 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.41. This value represents a 9.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 18.54 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.





