Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 25, 2022 : JNJ, VZ, NEE, RTX, AXP, GE, LMT, MMM, ADM, ERIC, PCAR, IVZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 13.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 5.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 9.88 vs. an industry ratio of 43.90.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 32.78 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 36.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 20.81 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 1.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 16.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Electric Company (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 29.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 47.91 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $7.22. This value represents a 13.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 13.49 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 14.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 17.55 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 12.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADM is 13.82 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 15.96 vs. an industry ratio of 61.20.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 11.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 17.71 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Invesco Plc (IVZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IVZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IVZ is 7.29 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.





