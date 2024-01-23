Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 24, 2024 : ASML, ABT, T, ELV, GD, APH, FCX, TEL, KMB, TDY, TXT, SAP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.12. This value represents a 8.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 36.79 vs. an industry ratio of 28.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 15.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 25.72 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 9.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year T has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 6.91 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.55. This value represents a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 2.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 1.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 33.10 vs. an industry ratio of 56.20.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 55.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 25.32 vs. an industry ratio of -15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 12.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 18.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 0.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 18.62 vs. an industry ratio of 74.00.



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.06. This value represents a 2.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TDY is 22.72 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Textron Inc. (TXT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 42.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TXT is 14.31 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



SAP SE (SAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 130.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SAP is 40.70 vs. an industry ratio of 33.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





